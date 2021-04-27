Live

Athletes get involved in activism

Athletes are using their high profiles to get more involved in activism. With the Super Bowl around the corner, many fans are wondering if more political statements are on the way. Deadspin founder Will Leitch joins CBSN to break down this pattern.
