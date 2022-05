ATF report: U.S. gun production has nearly tripled since 2000 Days after the tragic mass shooting in Buffalo, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released a report that reveals U.S. gun production has nearly tripled since 2000. Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen to talk about the highlights from the report.