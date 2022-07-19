CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Capitol police say 17 members of Congress arrested in protest
Russia laying the groundwork to annex more of Ukraine, Kirby says
Armed civilian neutralized Indiana mall shooter in just 15 seconds, police say
House passes same-sex marriage bill, with 47 Republicans voting in favor
Jurors see graphic video of Parkland shooting as gunman's death penalty trial continues
Police: "Law & Order" crew member fatally shot on Brooklyn set
Prosecutors say in opening argument Bannon thought he was "above the law"
CDC recommends Novavax COVID vaccine after unanimous vote
Bill would make fathers pay child support from conception
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
ATF director on efforts to fight gun violence
Steven Dettelbach, the newly sworn in director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, sat down with Norah O'Donnell to discuss increasing gun violence in the U.S., and what the agency can do to stop it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On