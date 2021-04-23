Live

AT&T, Time Warner Inc. reportedly talk merger

AT&T may have its sights set on purchasing Time Warner. The deal would give the mobile carrier control of HBO, CNN, Warner Brothers and other media assets. Writer for Yahoo Finance, Daniel Roberts, joins CBSN with the latest.
