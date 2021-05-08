Live

AT&T, Time Warner execs address DOJ lawsuit

Executives from both AT&T and Time Warner are fighting back against the Department of Justice suit that aims to block a merger between the two companies. An exec from AT&T said the lawsuit defies logic. See their full remarks.
