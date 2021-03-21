Live

AT&T buys DirecTV in multibillion dollar deal

Telcom giant AT&T is buying DirecTV. At $95 per share, the deal values DirecTV at $48 and a half billion. CBS News business analyst explains why AT&T is interested in DirecTV and what they may gain from the deal.
