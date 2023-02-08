At rowdy State of the Union, Biden touts his record in office amid GOP outbursts, criticism President Biden used his State of the Union address Tuesday night to tout what he said are the achievements from his past two years in office, including some encouraging signs for the economy. At some points during the speech, Republicans booed and interrupted the president. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes recaps the night's events, and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined Anne-Marie Green and Shanelle Kaul to discuss the response to the president's speech on Capitol Hill.