At one high school, lunch is a feast for the soul When the lunch bell rings at Boca Raton High School in Florida, 3,400 kids spill into the courtyard and split into their social groups. But at this school and at schools across the country, someone always sits alone. That's why Denis Estimon, a Haitian immigrant and student at Boca High, started a club called "We Dine Together." Steve Hartman has the story, On The Road.