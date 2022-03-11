Watch CBS News

At least two dead in car crash at D.C. restaurant

A car crash at a Washington, D.C., restaurant killed two women and sent six other people to local hospitals -- some with life-threatening injuries. The driver has been identified as an elderly man, and authorities believe it was an accident.
