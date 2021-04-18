Live

At least four dead in Tel Aviv shooting

Israeli police say at least four people were killed and several more wounded after two gunmen opened fire on a popular area for locals and tourists in Tel Aviv. CBS News foreign correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joins CBSN with the latest.
