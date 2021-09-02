Live

At least 9 dead as Ida remnants pummel Northeast

The remnants of Ida tore down power lines and brought historic rain, dangerous flooding and tornadoes up and down the East Coast. At least nine people, including seven in New York City, have died. Correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from New Jersey.
