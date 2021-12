At least 80 killed across six states in tornado outbreak Recovery efforts continue in six states as first responders dig through the rubble to find any survivors of a deadly tornado outbreak that killed dozens of people in the central U.S. Most of the deaths were reported in Kentucky. David Begnaud reports. Then, Lilia Luicano joins CBSN's Lana Zak from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to talk about the devasation there.