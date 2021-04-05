At least 39 dead in attack on Tunisian resort There have been a string of terror attacks overseas that have left over 60 dead and hundreds injured. In France, a man with a history of radical Islamic ties tried to blow up an American-owned chemical plant. A decapitated body was found. In Kuwait, several people were arrested in the bombing attack on a mosque that killed at least 27 and injured more than 200. And in Tunisia, a gunman at a beach-resort killed at least 39 people, most of them western tourists. Charlie D'Agata reports from Sousse, Tunisia.