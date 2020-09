At least 37 million people have been displaced by the U.S. war on terror, study finds Since the terror attacks September 11th, 2001, at least 37 million people have been displaced by the United States' war on terror, according to a report from Brown University's Costs of War Project. The report's lead author, American University anthropology professor David Vine, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the impact and what could be done to repair the damage.