At least 3 deaths linked to tornadoes in Oklahoma

Three people are dead following at least eight confirmed tornadoes across Oklahoma. Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in five hard-hit counties to assess the damage. Omar Villafranca reports from Cole, Oklahoma.
