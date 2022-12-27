CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
"Blizzard of the century" kills dozens but conditions expected to improve
Travelers "beyond frustrated" by Southwest Airlines cancellations: "It's been hell"
Maricopa County seeks sanctions against Kari Lake: "Enough really is enough"
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Children's medication shortage causes drug stores to limit purchases
Representative-elect George Santos admits to lying about his past
Whoopi Goldberg again claims Holocaust wasn't originally about race
West Point begins removing Confederate symbols from campus
Two University of Pittsburgh students charged with abusing medical cadaver
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
At least 27 people dead in Buffalo-area snowstorm
A deadly storm that has spanned the country is leaving many families snowed-in in Buffalo, New York. WIVB Buffalo reporter Dave Greber joins "CBS News Mornings" with a look at the situation there and how it compares to blizzards in years past.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On