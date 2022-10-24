Watch CBS News

At least 2 killed in St. Louis school shooting

Two people were fatally shot in a St. Louis school by a man believed to be in his 20s. A teenage girl was pronounced dead inside the school and another victim, a woman, died at the hospital. The gunman was killed by police. Caroline Hecker reports.
