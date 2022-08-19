At least 2 dead in mid-air collision over California: CBS News Flash August 19, 2022 At least two people were killed when two small planes collided in midair. The accident involved two Cessna aircraft that were trying to land at a small airport near Monterey Bay in Northern California. A Mafia hitman is among three men being charged with killing Infamous crime boss turned FBI informant Whitey Bulger. And an elderly woman near Boston accidentally drove into a mall. No one was injured. Police say she was disoriented.