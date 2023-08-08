Watch CBS News

At least 2 dead after powerful storms sweep east

A series of powerful storms pummeled the Mid-Atlantic region Monday, leaving at least two dead. More than 1,500 flights were also canceled as the severe weather led to ground stops at multiple airports. Meg Oliver reports.
