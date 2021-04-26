Live

At least 19 dead as tornadoes tear through South

Tornadoes ripped through parts of Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina on Sunday, claiming at least 19 lives. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann joins CBSN from Albany, Georgia with a look at the destruction left behind.
