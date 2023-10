At least 1,200 killed in Israel-Hamas fighting, several Americans confirmed dead Israel's military continues to battle Hamas in at least seven locations, two days after the militant group launched an unprecedented attack. Israeli officials confirmed at least 700 of its citizens were killed and the White House says several Americans have also been killed. Hamas claims to have taken more than 130 hostages. CBS News' Doug Williams, Naomi Ruchim, Haley Ott and Cristian Benavides have more.