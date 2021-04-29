Live

Watch CBSN Live

At least 12 killed, 3 injured in Texas bus crash

A church bus carrying senior citizens back from a retreat collided with a pickup truck on a Texas highway Wednesday afternoon. Officials say at least 12 have died and three are injured. David Begnaud reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.