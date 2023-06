At least 10 killed in Russian missile strike on Zelenskyy's birth city At least 10 people are dead after an overnight Russian missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was born in the city, condemned the attack. This comes as Kyiv claims further small gains in the early stages of its counter-offensive. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee reports from Ukraine.