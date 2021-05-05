At Houston shelter, Trump says Harvey relief is on the way While meeting with Harvey victims in Houston, President Trump told reporters he's "signing documents" to get recovery funding to the region. It was unclear what documents Mr. Trump was referring to, but on Friday the White House requested an emergency package of $7.9 billion in aid from Congress. Trump said, "We signed it, and now it's going through hopefully a very quick process." The president then served meals to victims with the first lady. See Mr. Trump's full remarks.