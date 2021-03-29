Live

Astronomers discover eight new Earth-like planets

The Kepler Space Telescope has found eight more planets resembling Earth. That boots the odds that life might exist on other planets. Jeffrey Kluger, editor-at-large for Time magazine, joins "CBS This Morning Saturday" to discuss the findings.
