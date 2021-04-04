Live

Watch CBSN Live

Astronauts return to Earth after monthlong delay

Watch as three astronauts return to Earth after spending 200 days at the International Space Station. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Elaine Quijano show us the first pictures of the astronauts as they return to solid ground.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.