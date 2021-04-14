Live

Watch CBSN Live

Astronaut Scott Kelly prepares to leave space

Scott Kelly returns to Earth on Tuesday, but how does an astronaut readjust to terrestrial life? Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer and planetarium director for the Franklin Institute of Philadelphia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.