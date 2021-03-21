Live

Astronaut releases first Vine video from space

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman sent the first Vine video from earth orbit out to his Twitter followers. The brief time-lapse video showed an entire trip around the earth from the International Space Station. Anthony Mason reports.
