Astronaut José Hernandez writes note to his younger self about journey to the stars It's National Hispanic Heritage Month and we are sharing a powerful story about perseverance from NASA astronaut José Hernandez. Hernandez was a migrant worker as a child, and dreamed of one day going to space. His life story is portrayed in the movie, "A Million Miles Away," streaming on Prime Video. For our series "Note to Self," Hernandez shares a letter with his younger self about his journey to the stars and beyond.