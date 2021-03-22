U.S. study finds AstraZeneca vaccine 79% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 Drugmaker AstraZeneca is preparing to request emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. after its latest clinical trial finds the vaccine was fully effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations and 79% effective in stopping symptomatic illness. Dr. Alonzo Plough, chief science officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, joins CBSN to discuss the potential impact in the fight against the pandemic.