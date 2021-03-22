Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. study finds AstraZeneca vaccine 79% effective against symptomatic COVID-19

Drugmaker AstraZeneca is preparing to request emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. after its latest clinical trial finds the vaccine was fully effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations and 79% effective in stopping symptomatic illness. Dr. Alonzo Plough, chief science officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, joins CBSN to discuss the potential impact in the fight against the pandemic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.