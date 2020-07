Asked why Black Americans are killed by police, Trump responds, "So are White people" In an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge, President Trump said George Floyd's death was "terrible," but noted that White people are also killed by law enforcement. Watch more of the interview with the president on the “CBS Evening News” at 6:30 p.m. ET, and on “CBS This Morning” from 7 to 9 a.m. ET.