Coronavirus-related racism seeps into U.S. As the U.S. panics over potential coronavirus outbreaks, racism and discrimination against Asian Americans is on the rise. Restaurants and businesses with Asian or Asian American owners from California to New York report seeing drops in sales. Weijia Jiang speaks to people in New York’s Chinatown, including the owner of a popular restaurant who says he has lost over a million dollars since people began fearing coronavirus transmission.