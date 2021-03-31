Live

Asian Americans Battling Bias: Continuing Crisis

CBSN's Elaine Quijano hosts a one-hour special on bias against Asian Americans, featuring roundtable discussions with Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, Cheryl Burke and other Asian American celebrities and thought leaders.
