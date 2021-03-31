Live

Asian American thought leaders on spa shootings

CBSN's Elaine Quijano discusses the Georgia spa shootings and violence against Asian Americans with actor Tzi Ma, filmmaker, author and chef Eddie Huang, journalist Helen Zia, actor Jennifer Cheon Garcia, and dancer and podcast host Cheryl Burke.
