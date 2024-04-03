Watch CBS News

Asher Grodman on “Ghosts”

Asher Grodman, who stars in the CBS show “Ghosts,” talks about the show. Grodman plays Trevor. He’s just one of the ghosts who resides at the Woodstone Mansion, which has been turned into a bed and breakfast by the owners, Sam and Jay.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.