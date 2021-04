As shoppers go mobile for Black Friday weekend, experts warn of cybertheft It is Black Friday, the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. One survey finds 59 percent of American adults -- more than 137 million people -- plan to shop over Thanksgiving weekend. Online sales for Black Friday are expected to top $3 billion for the first time ever. Don Dahler reports from Queens Center Mall in New York City, where shoppers are already snapping up bargains.