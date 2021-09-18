Future of GOP as protesters rally in support of January 6th rioters Law enforcement increased security measures ahead of Saturday's protest in Washington, D.C., as demonstrators showed support for the rioters who were charged for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. A recent poll shows 61% of Republicans say former President Trump was not responsible for the attack, and about 27% of Republicans say it's very or somewhat likely he will be reinstated as president by the end of the year. Jennifer Lim, founder and executive director of Republican Women for Congress, and Kevin Sheridan, former Republican National Committee spokesman, joined CBSN to discuss the future of the GOP.