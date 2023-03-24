As Donald Trump awaits New York grand jury decision, Republicans rally to his defense Former President Donald Trump's lawyer is testifying before a federal grand jury Friday in Washington as part of the Justice Department's investigation into classified materials found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Meanwhile, a New York City grand jury is mulling an indictment of Trump stemming from "hush money" payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to discuss the impact of the investigations on Trump's 2024 campaign ahead of a rally for him this weekend in Waco, Texas.