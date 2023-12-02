Sandra Day O'Connor
Santos Expelled
Israel-Hamas War
Cold Case Breakthrough
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Renewed concerns for civilians as Israel intensifies southern Gaza assault
Chris Christie may not appear on Republican primary ballot in Maine
COVID-19 increasing again, especially in Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, CDC says
Inside the fight against methane gas amid milestone pledges at COP28
United Auto Workers calls for cease-fire in Gaza
Derek Chauvin was stabbed 22 times in federal prison attack, charges say
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, dies at 93
Judge rejects Trump's motion to dismiss 2020 election interference case
2 homeless people killed, another 3 wounded in Las Vegas shooting
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
Artists use drones to create dazzling light shows
The sky's the limit and the canvas for a new generation of artists using drones to make art. Drone light shows are becoming more popular and seen as an eco-friendly entertainment. Jamie Yuccas is in Los Angeles with more on the evolving technology.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On