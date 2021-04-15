Artist recreates iconic photos with actor John Malkovich Nearly a century ago, the versatile actor Lon Chaney was known as the "man of a thousand faces." Now, that title might be passed to actor John Malkovich instead. Working with his long-time collaborator -- the acclaimed photographer, Sandro Miller -- Malkovich morphed into 41 famous figures in his new coffee table book, "The Malkovich Sessions," due out April 5th. Sandro Miller joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how he recreated the iconic photos.