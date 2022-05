Artist and podcaster describe the Cambodian-American refugee experience Many Cambodian refugee families arrived in the U.S. in the late 1970s and early '80s, seeking safety from the Communist Khmer Rouge. Dorothy Chow, host of the podcast "Death in Cambodia, Life in America," and Phung Huynh, an artist based out of Los Angeles, joined CBS News’ Elaine Quijano to discuss their experiences as refugees.