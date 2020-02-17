AI program to improve breast cancer diagnoses... A recent study found that false positive breast biopsies cost the healthcare system over $2 billion per year. According to the National Cancer Institute, mammograms miss about 20% of breast cancers while one in 10 women receive a false positive result. Jamie Yuccas spoke with researchers at Google and UCLA who have developed an artificial intelligence program to help better diagnose mammograms and biopsies. Dr. Susan Grossman joins "CBS This Morning" to explain the need for the new technology.