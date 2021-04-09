Live

Art show with something old, something new

An upstate New York exhibition of contemporary art showcases the work of modern-day artists while also paying homage to a pair of titans of the 19th century Hudson River School, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church. Serena Altschul is our guide.
