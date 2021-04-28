Stream CBSN Live
Biden's First 100 Days
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
Derek Chauvin Verdict
Arrests made at Dakota Access Pipeline evacuation
Many of the protesters at the Dakota Access Pipeline left peacefully, but police arrested those who refused to evacuate nearly two hours after the deadline. Omar Villafranca joins CBSN near a campsite in Cannon Ball, North Dakota with more.
