Arrested leader of Oregon occupation tells protesters to go home Three more members of an armed group who took over a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon are in custody. Their surrender came as leader Ammon Bundy urged followers to end the occupation. He made a court appearance Wednesday in Portland. Bundy said in a statement: “Please stand down. Go home and hug your families. This fight is ours for now in the courts.” Eleven members in all have been arrested and face felony charges, but some holdouts still remain inside the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Carter Evans reports.