Arrest made in arson of mosque where Orlando shooter Omar Mateen attended Police in Florida say they have arrested a man suspected of arson at a Fort Pierce mosque. Joseph Michael Schreiber, 32, was arrested for setting fire to the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce Sunday night. Officials say Schreiber has shared anti-Islamic posts and comments on social media before. No one was hurt in the fire, but it did burn a 10 ft. by 10 ft. hole in the roof of the mosque.