Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover at Gold's Gym Nick Dietz compiles some of the week's best viral videos, including an adorable cat that thinks kittens on a computer screen are real, the Royal Thai Navy performing an impressive “domino” display and the world's best scooter rider pulling off an amazing BMX trick. Plus, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover at Gold's Gym to raise money for children's after-school programs.