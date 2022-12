Army and Navy set to square off in 123rd annual rivalry game One of the most special rivalries in all of sports is hitting the gridiron this weekend. Saturday marks the 123rd annual Army-Navy game. Rich DeMarco, the play-by-play announcer for the Army Black Knights, and Pete Medhurst, the play-by-play announcer for the Navy Midshipmen, join CBS News to discuss the history of the game and give a preview of this year's matchup.