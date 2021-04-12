Live

Armed woman sought in jewel heists

The FBI is looking for a young woman who was caught on camera in multiple jewelry store robberies. Officials say the suspect is accused in several heists across five states. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN to explain.
