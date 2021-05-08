Live

Armed robbery attempts up in South Africa

A hair-raising attempted robbery in South Africa is caught on camera after an armored car crew came under gunfire in broad daylight. While crimes like these seem brazen, they are becoming a common occurrence in South Africa. Debora Patta reports.
